The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services confirmed that it dealt with 129 reports during the wave of rain that the emirate witnessed, between three and ten o’clock in the morning on Friday, resulting in 145 injuries ranging from minor, moderate and severe..

The Foundation’s Executive Director, Mishal Julfar, explained to “Emirates Today” that the Foundation has developed a plan in advance to deal with the repercussions of possible rain, based on weather reports, by urgently activating eight new emergency points, bringing the total number of emergency points to 139 points, distributed among… Throughout the Emirate of Dubai, to ensure rapid response to reports

He said that the organization, as part of its plan to deal with the weather situation, has deployed additional resources to support emergency response operations, reduce pressure on hospitals, and deal with simple cases at the site of the event, by benefiting from the telemedicine service, noting that the operating room received reports of various cases. It ranges from simple, medium, and eloquent.

He stressed that Dubai Ambulance works within an integrated emergency team that brings together all concerned parties, to follow up on the repercussions of the weather situation, and to deal with any emergency immediately. Julphar stated that the Corporation has placed all emergency personnel on full alert, along with a fleet of advanced mechanisms capable of dealing with various cases, and has also raised the level of readiness of emergency personnel, including doctors, emergency medicine technicians, paramedics, and ambulance operators, at all hours of the day and night, stressing the importance of Cooperation between the Foundation and its strategic partners: Dubai Police, Health and Civil Defense Authority, Roads and Transport Authority, and Dubai Academic Health Foundation, in the interest of the patient or injured person, pointing out that dealing with reports received from the operating room was quick and accurate. He called on all members of society to exercise caution during the wave of weather fluctuations, and to drive safely until the situation stabilizes, in order to preserve their safety.