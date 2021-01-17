The Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa Al Drai, said that the organization dealt with 84 complaints yesterday morning, due to the fog.

And he warned drivers to activate the four-way light signal while driving in fog, so as not to cause accidents as a result of those coming from behind believing that there is a traffic accident.

Al-Dray told “Emirates Today” that the corporation has raised the level of preparedness in its 122 emergency points at the level of the emirate, in addition to the immediate responders to deal with accidents resulting from the fog.

The number of cases that the paramedics dealt with reached 84, including three severe, 18 moderate and 55 minor cases.





