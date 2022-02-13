The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services revealed that it had dealt with 44 road bike accidents during the past year, the injuries in which ranged between simple and eloquent, stressing that it has allocated ambulances and ambulance teams specialized in land rescue.

Dr. Maryam Al-Mansoori, an emergency medicine specialist at the institution, stated that the most prominent road bike accidents occur due to random driving, as some users of these bikes do not adhere to regular paths that may eventually lead to them colliding or falling into a cliff.

She added that the second cause of road bike accidents is the lack of experience of its drivers with the nature of the soil, and the lack of sufficient awareness of this matter, which leads to accidents that may cause severe injuries, considering that ignoring safety measures is one of the main causes of severe injuries in bike accidents.

Al-Mansoori warned against letting children or those under the appropriate age ride road bikes, noting that most of these types of accidents are in the evening, especially during the winter season.

She said that the Foundation deals with land accidents through specialized ambulance teams, and mechanisms designated for this purpose, as well as the use of air ambulances if the situation so requires.

In addition, the Foundation revealed that it had recently launched the largest bus in the world for land and mountain ambulances, as part of its strategy to develop the emergency work system in an optimal manner, in order to provide distinguished services worthy of the international reputation of the city of Dubai, to maintain its entitlement to global leadership.

She explained that the bus was manufactured locally, in cooperation with NAFFCO, using the latest interior and exterior design technologies, with environmentally friendly, anti-rust materials that prevent bacteria from forming, and that the design was taken into account to be easy to clean and sterilize, in addition to its solar energy system used to charge equipment. medical.

The Foundation stated that the bus is equipped with a smart electrical system that automatically diagnoses faults if they occur, and external and internal LED lights have been added that are energy-saving and environmentally friendly, and are also equipped with a Wi-Fi network available for the medical staff to send the patient’s data to the hospital and the operating room, Surveillance cameras are directly connected to the control center, to ensure high quality of service provision, and are equipped with four automatic beds, to rescue four critical cases at the same time, and accommodate seven patients.

“Dubai Ambulance” pointed out that the bus was equipped with the latest medical equipment, and the interior colors were chosen to give psychological comfort to the injured, and the interior lighting should be controllable in proportion to the patient’s condition, and given that it is dedicated to land missions, it was provided with a strong and effective air conditioning system, It is suitable for hot climatic conditions, and provides a cool and comfortable indoor atmosphere. The unit is also equipped with a hydraulic lift, which can accommodate a load of up to 500 kilograms, and raises the stretcher in a technical way that prevents the occurrence of human errors, to facilitate a safe admission process for the injured.



