The ambulance crew of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services succeeded in saving his fifties and restoring the pulse of his heart after he suffered a heart attack that almost killed him.

Where the operating room received a report stating that a man in his fifties of Arab nationality was suffering from a health problem and chest pain, the ambulance team responded quickly and upon the arrival of the team, it was found through the initial assessment that he had suffered a heart attack, so the team proceeded to provide advanced medical care to the patient, placing intravenous solutions and giving him heart medications .

During his transfer to the hospital, his health deteriorated and he was subjected to a complete halt in the work of the heart muscle and lungs, so the paramedics began the process of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, using the electric shock device and giving electric shocks, which led to the return of the pulse of the patient and he was transferred immediately to Al-Zahra Hospital. Who was notified in advance of the patient’s condition to prepare to receive the case, where the emergency team at the hospital performed a cardiac catheterization, after which the patient was transferred to intensive care to ensure the stability of his health condition.

Acting Director of Operations, Majed Al-Zarouni, said:-(The results of the follow-up proved the efficiency of the medical procedures taken by our ambulance crews that deal with all cases with different degrees of classification and the soundness of the decisions taken by them, which contribute to preserving the lives of community members. Therefore, our qualified ambulance crews deserve Appreciation and thanks for their efforts, which undoubtedly have a clear impact on society (emphasizing that the Foundation follows up all the cases that the Foundation deals with, especially the critical cases, which receive special follow-up from us, from the moment they were admitted to the hospital until the moment they were discharged healthy, and the Foundation is keen to reach the best response rates, Providing the best emergency ambulance services.