The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services stated that the respiratory disease cases transported by ambulances in 2020 witnessed a significant increase of 37.3%, as 13,401 cases were recorded last year, compared to 9759 cases in 2019, while the cases of neurological patients came in second place, with a rate of 23.6%

The Executive Director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Khalifa bin Dray, indicated that general cases also witnessed an increase of 13% in the last year, which witnessed 1976 cases dealing with “Dubai Ambulance”, compared to 1749 cases in 2019, while there was a significant decrease in the rest of the cases. As the cases of nerves recorded the highest decline last year, by 23.6%, with a number of 20,759 cases, compared to about 27,175 cases in the year 2019.

He added: “It is striking that the cases of injuries decreased by 17.8%, as the Dubai Ambulance Corporation last year dealt with 51285 cases, compared to 62,378 cases in the year 2009, and heart disease recorded a decrease of 8.3%, as 9799 cases were transferred last year, compared to 10,691 Status of the year 2019.

Al-Dray pointed out that nine o’clock in the evening was the most time of the year to record injuries and request ambulances, with 10,837 cases, then eight in the evening, 10,831 cases, and in contrast, at four o’clock in the morning was the least hours of the year during which ambulances were called in Dubai, with 4,255 One case throughout the year, followed by five in the morning with 4,509 cases.

He continued, “The number of reports reached 182,000 communications to help and save more than 196,000 cases at the level of the Emirate of Dubai last year, and the most of these reports were in April, which alone recorded nearly 22,000 reports, followed by March, which witnessed nearly 19,000 reports.”

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services explained that the increasing number of reports annually reflects the growing confidence that the corporation enjoys with the customers in addition to the multiplicity of specialized services provided by the motherhood and childhood units, intensive care, aid for people of heavy weight and the wide range of people with special needs, in addition to the increasing area of ​​the institution’s services geographically. As a result of the increase in the number of emergency stations and points spread across the Emirate of Dubai.

He said that the increase in the number of reports was accompanied by a similar increase in the number of requests submitted to cover events of all kinds in the Emirate of Dubai and to secure them, especially seminars, conferences, and sporting, national, political, social and cultural events.





