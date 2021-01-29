Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services revealed that the respiratory disease cases carried by ambulances in 2020 witnessed a significant increase of 37.3%, as it recorded 13,401 cases last year, compared to 9759 cases in 2019.

Khalifa bin Dray, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, indicated that general cases also witnessed an increase of 13% in the last year, which witnessed 1976 cases dealing with “Dubai Ambulance”, compared to 1749 cases in 2019.

He said, “On the other hand, there has been a noticeable decrease in the rest of the cases, as neurology cases recorded the highest drop last year, by 23.6%, with 20,759 cases, compared to 27,175 cases in 2019.”

He added: “It is striking that the number of injuries decreased by 17.8%. Last year, the Dubai Ambulance Corporation handled 5,1285 cases, compared to 62,378 cases in 2009, and heart disease recorded a decrease of 8.3%, as 9,799 cases were transferred last year, compared to 10,691 Status of the year before last ».

Saving more than 196,000 cases in Dubai last year

Al-Dray pointed out that nine o’clock in the evening was the most time of the year to record injuries and requests for ambulances, with 10,837 cases, then eight in the evening, with 10,831 cases. 4,255 cases throughout the year, followed by 5 am with 4,509 cases.

He stated that the number of complaints reached nearly 182,000 reports to help and save more than 196,000 cases at the level of the Emirate of Dubai last year, and the most of these reports were in April, which alone recorded nearly 22,000 reports, followed by March, which witnessed nearly 19,000 reports.

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services explained that the increase in the number of reports annually reflects the growing confidence that the organization enjoys with the customers, in addition to the multiplicity of specialized services provided by the motherhood and childhood units, intensive care, aid for people with heavy weights and aid for people with special needs, in addition to the increasing number of services The organization geographically as a result of the increase in the number of emergency stations and points spread in the Emirate of Dubai.

He said that the increase in the number of communications was accompanied by a similar increase in the number of requests submitted to cover events of all kinds in the Emirate of Dubai and to secure them, especially seminars, conferences, and sporting, national, political, social and cultural events.

A multiplicity of specialized services

Strong partnerships

Khalifa bin Dray pointed out that the Foundation is working to reach the highest levels of emergency medicine services and pre-hospital care, participate in managing emergencies and crises with high efficiency and professionalism, ensuring safety in the work environment, using global technologies and practices in all these activities, and contributing to providing safety and security for all.

He stressed that the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has reached an advanced stage of quality, as its response time to accidents is close to the best international time rates, which made many countries interested in studying the professional experiences of Dubai ambulance.

Al-Dray stated that all the equipment available inside the new ambulances is characterized by its ability to move and transport from one place to another and easy to use, which helps the ambulance men to carry out their tasks easily and conveniently during emergency situations, as the institution attaches great importance to creating a work environment that stimulates creativity and innovation because these The environment contributes to building qualified personnel in various work sites.

And he stated that, in order to achieve the vision of the institution, we entered into strong and effective partnerships last year, with many governmental and private agencies and institutions, including hospitals, where the patient is transferred to the hospital closest to the site of the accident, in order to avoid wasting time in transportation to the hospital, which may need a longer time to transfer the patient to it.

Al-Dari stressed the importance of speeding up the patient’s transfer to the nearest hospital, as it speeds up the admission of patients for cardiac catheterization in case there is an urgent need for this emergency intervention.