A spokesman for Dubai Airports said that Dubai International Airport received a limited number of Sudanese transit passengers who stopped in Dubai on their way to Khartoum, coming from several destinations, where they were unable to continue their flights due to the exceptional circumstances that Sudan is witnessing at the present time, which caused the cancellation of airlines. Flying for flights heading there, in order to ensure the safety of passengers and flight crews.

In a statement, the spokesman confirmed that the travelers receive all necessary care, including provision of temporary residence for them until a suitable solution is found that guarantees them to return to Khartoum at a later time, or to complete their trips to alternative destinations according to the desire of each of them.

The spokesman stressed that the safety of passengers and flight crews is an absolute priority that cannot be compromised, and that the developments of the situation in Sudan are being closely monitored to determine what the events will result in during the next few days, noting that the airlines had announced earlier that it would not take place. Acceptance of transit passengers wishing to continue their journey to Khartoum, given the conditions there and the direct threat they pose to the safety of flights.