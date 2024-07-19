Dubai International Airport (DXB) is operating normally, despite a global system outage that affected check-in for some airlines at Terminals 1 and 2 this morning, a Dubai Airports spokesperson said.
The spokesman explained that the affected airlines immediately switched to an alternative system, allowing normal check-in operations to resume quickly.
A Flydubai spokesperson said that the carrier’s operations were not affected by the technical failure related to the information systems, noting that Flydubai continues to closely monitor the situation.
