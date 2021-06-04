Dubai (WAM)

On the occasion of World Environment Day, which falls on June 5 of each year, Dubai Airports announced the completion of an 18-month project to replace more than 152,000 traditional lights in multiple locations in all Dubai International Airport buildings with energy-efficient LED lights. The mega project is estimated to provide 52 million kilowatt-hours of energy annually at the world’s busiest international airport, enough electricity to power an average of 7,000 homes for one year. Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central achieved the third level of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program of the Airports Council International in 2019, and Dubai Airports plays an active role in supporting the sustainable environment goals of the UAE National Agenda 2021 as well as the global climate strategy of the International Civil Aviation Organization.