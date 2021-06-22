Dubai has taken a major step in its efforts to promote safe international travel and accelerate the recovery of the travel sector, with the official opening of one of the largest and most modern laboratories for the analysis of PCR samples at Dubai International Airport, yesterday.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports Corporation, inaugurated the modern laboratory, as a result of the close cooperation between Dubai Airports, the Dubai Health Authority, and Pure Health.

The laboratory, which covers an area of ​​20,000 square feet, is located near Terminal 2 and is dedicated to analyzing rapid PCR samples around the clock for samples collected from passengers at Dubai International Airport, where about 100,000 samples can be analyzed. Daily, and provide reliable results within a few hours, using the latest “COVID-19 RT-PCR” testing equipment, which is compatible with the standards of the World Health Organization, and the laboratory is equipped with negative and positive pressure rooms, and reports are linked to government platforms, to ensure easy exchange of information between health authorities Regulatory and airline companies.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said that the lab represents a great example of Dubai’s collaborative approach to meeting challenges and achieving excellent results.

His Highness added: “With the radical change in travel procedures around the world, and the introduction of new rules and protocols, including the (PCR) test, which affected the travel experience, we were keen to provide faster, safer and smoother services, while fulfilling the required health protocols, given that we are the center The world’s busiest international airport, which is preparing to increase passenger traffic during the summer holidays and beyond, and the laboratory contributes, by showing the results of quick checks, to improving the travel experience and providing a unique service as the world expects from Dubai.”



