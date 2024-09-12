The Dubai Electronic Security Center launched the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Security Policy, in a proactive step that enhances confidence in artificial intelligence solutions and supports their development, with the aim of protecting Dubai from cyber risks.

Yousef Al Shaibani, CEO of the Centre, stressed that this policy represents a qualitative shift in the Centre’s efforts to achieve the vision of the wise leadership and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make the UAE a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence by 2031.

Al Shaibani pointed out that the policy reflects the centre’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of AI technologies, in line with the Dubai Annual Plan and the Dubai Economic Strategy “D33”, which aims to double the size of the economy over the next decade.

For his part, Amer Sharaf, Executive Director of the Cyber ​​Security Systems and Services Sector at the Center, pointed out that this policy is an addition to a group of initiatives launched by the Center to enhance cybersecurity, stressing that its role is to enhance Dubai’s position as a global center for artificial intelligence, while protecting innovations from electronic threats, and enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The event, held at Madinat Jumeirah, saw the participation of more than 5,000 business leaders and investors from 100 countries, to explore the latest innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and web 3, as part of the ongoing efforts to make Dubai a global hub for digital innovation.