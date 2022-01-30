His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, chaired the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Foundation.

The Board approved the Foundation’s strategic priorities.

The council identified four axes and priorities for the workflow, including: “Health Care”, to establish global standards based on scientific evidence for patient care and improve health outcomes. And “learning”, by bringing about a radical transformation in education and developing the patients’ journey, in addition to preparing qualified cadres to meet the requirements of the future. And “discovery” by creating a system based on innovation and scientific research. And “giving” by enhancing levels of efficiency, empathy, optimizing the use of resources, and achieving sustainability.

The Council stressed the importance of activating these priorities, through a series of goals focusing on improving the patient’s experience and his journey in the healthcare sector, in addition to developing emerging specialized talents, in line with the health workforce plan, as well as investing in research, exploration, business, increasing efficiency and sustainability. By enhancing the value of sponsorship, and other objectives aimed at advancing the sector’s capabilities in the short and long term.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “The agreed strategic priorities achieve the required integration in care, learning and discovery, so that the institution becomes a global reference in patient care and health outcomes.”

His Highness added: “The association of the name Dubai with the number one is a principle established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Our goal is to translate this principle in the field of health care, with its importance, by turning it into achievements that cement Dubai’s position as a role model in providing the best forms of care and treatment to patients.”

The meeting included agreement on a set of strategic programs, including improving the patient’s experience through the continuous stages of health care, enhancing continuity of care, developing initiatives to attract health care professionals, scientists and academics in various fields of medicine, developing and maintaining their capabilities, in addition to strengthening the infrastructure for discovery and scientific research. .

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the strategic plan focuses on the patient first, and is committed to re-imagining the patient’s journey through the continuous chain of care, to improve the health of individuals, and to enhance Dubai’s reputation as a global health care destination.

His Highness said, “Creating an incubating environment for innovation and discovery is essential to achieving this ambition, and we will develop partnerships with the government and private sectors to accelerate the development of health care.”

