According to a report published by Bloomberg and reviewed by Sky News Arabia, the new platform from London-based Capricorn will allow investment managers to carry out activities that comply with regulations under licenses granted by the Dubai International Financial Centre, according to a statement.

Bloomberg reported that the CEO of business development at the Dubai International Financial Centre, Salman Jafri, said that the services that Capricorn will provide will allow adding a new path for investment managers to obtain licenses and start working in Dubai.

The “regulatory hosting platforms” that Capricorn intends to establish will provide services that enable companies to reduce costs, and will also help complete many administrative aspects of companies, allowing investment managers to focus on the goal of generating profits.