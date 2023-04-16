Dubai | 16 people died in an apartment building fire

The five-story house caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

16 people has died and nine were injured on Saturday in an apartment building fire in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters, referring to local media.

According to The National newspaper, delivered from Abu Dhabi, a five-story apartment building caught fire on Saturday afternoon in the Al-Ras area. It is one of the oldest residential areas in Dubai.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

“Preliminary investigations show that non-compliance with building safety requirements caused the fire,” a statement from the local rescue service said.

According to The National, the fire has been extinguished.