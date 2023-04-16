Monday, April 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dubai | 16 people died in an apartment building fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dubai | 16 people died in an apartment building fire

The five-story house caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

16 people has died and nine were injured on Saturday in an apartment building fire in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters, referring to local media.

According to The National newspaper, delivered from Abu Dhabi, a five-story apartment building caught fire on Saturday afternoon in the Al-Ras area. It is one of the oldest residential areas in Dubai.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building.

“Preliminary investigations show that non-compliance with building safety requirements caused the fire,” a statement from the local rescue service said.

According to The National, the fire has been extinguished.

#Dubai #people #died #apartment #building #fire

See also  Destruction and reconstruction in Ukraine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Juve, the last of the Allegri boys: with Sassuolo on the right is Barbieri

Juve, the last of the Allegri boys: with Sassuolo on the right is Barbieri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result