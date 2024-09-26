Durango.- The Durango-Mazatlán superhighway was closed again due to violence generated by criminal groups.

This morning, the Federal Roads and Bridges Authority (Capufe) announced the closure of the busy highway, which was also closed during the weekend of the Fiestas Patrias, after vehicles were burned and tires were punctured.

“TRAFFIC CLOSURE. Durango-Mazatlán Highway, km 168. Traffic closed in both directions due to an incident. For more information please call 088 @GN_Carreteras. Take precautions,” Capufe said. Although Capufe attributes the closure of this road to the registration of an “incident,” images of a trailer crossing the lanes in both directions and catching fire have been spread through social media.

This closure has caused long lines of vehicles to form waiting for free transit on the Durango-Mazatlán highway.