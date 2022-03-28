The Dual Sense from PlayStation It continues to surprise many players with the features it incorporates, although not all games take advantage of them.

In the video game industry there are some rivalries, and as an experiment, the awards Twitter account BAFTA He put the controls of several consoles to compete to define which was the best.

The fair was very close, and although the controls of xbox series x competed with dignity, in the end the winner was the Dual Sense from PlayStation.

The BEST CONTROLLER EVER TOURNAMENT (our friendly competition!) has come to an end, and you have decided the ultimate winner with the DualSense taking the crown 🥇🎮 Reminder: you can watch the #BAFTAGames Awards on 7 April 2022 on all major social and online platforms🏆 pic.twitter.com/wGH5zKdosI — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 27, 2022

The small tournament began with 16 competitors, among whom were controls of playstation xbox, Nintendo and even peripherals such as the dance mat, the Kinect And till GuitarHero.

The representation of Xbox was left out in the second qualifying round, falling to dualshockwho managed to sneak into the final by beating the controls of the SNES.

On the other side, the Dual Sense overcame command of Nintendo 64 in the first round of elimination, where they managed to pass GuitarHero and the controls of Wiias well as that of Game Cube.

The definitive final ended up being fought between Sony’s competitors, since the dualshock it was measured against its next generation console counterpart.

DualSense is king for the BAFTAs

This small social network competition defined its winners with the public vote, so there was no technical rigor that provided clear parameters on architecture or anything like that.

In the comments of the original publication, the haptic response and the vibration of the PS5 control are highlighted, although many criticized that the dualshock has sneaked into the final, since they consider that there were better options.

The BAFTA Games Awards They will take place on April 7, so go betting on your winners.

