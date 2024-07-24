Controllers are undoubtedly essential in local multiplayer sessions, to have fun with your friends with the latest titles of the moment. In light of this, Amazon has therefore thought it a good idea to offer you the DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 with a great discount, allowing you to save over 20 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

The DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 is available on Amazon for only 49.99 eurosagainst the 74.99 euros of the recommended price from Sony. The product is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free home delivery.