Sony has recently published and removed a document in advance, before anticipating a novelty of the DualSense for the world PC not yet known, as revealed on the pages of ResetEra. Specifically, we are talking about the possibility for users to update the firmware of the devices thanks to a special software even if they do not have PlayStation 5.

At the moment, to update the new generation jewels of the Japanese giant it is in fact to own PS5 and connect the devices, then following the guided procedures to obtain what is necessary. Although the controllers are in fact updated in this way and used mainly on the company’s proprietary hardware, it must be said that compatibility with the PC world is not lacking for DualSenseand that indeed several games support the functionality of the controller in question.

It therefore goes without saying that it is normal for those who buy the controller to use the adaptive triggers he was born in haptic feedback while not owning PS5 it should be able to keep the firmware at the latest update, with the aim of being able to take advantage of all the new features that the Japanese giant has the opportunity to insert for the jewels in question.

At the moment, there are not many details regarding the software, which, however, according to the document released, will also arrive on Macs in the future, as well as on classic Windows PCs, and will therefore allow more and more users to comfortably update their controller.

It must also be said that everything could be useful for example in case you do not want to upgrade from home, preparing to play when you return from work for example, as to improve the firmware a USB Type-C cableas well as its port on a PC, and the internet connection.