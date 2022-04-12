The PC world has always been dominated by a single pad: since its release, in fact, the Xbox 360 controller has been a must for those who wanted to try their hand at gaming on these devices, then continuing with the One and Series X versions. always alternatives, but the relationship between quality and price as well as the excellent ergonomics have made it an undisputed choice.

At one point Sony appeared with its DualShok, in certain situations necessary to play at its best on PlayStation Now. With DualSense however, things seem to have changed, given that it is an innovative pad and certainly attractive even to those who play on PC. Its update is rather cumbersome, as PlayStation 5 is required but all of that is about to change.

The DualSense firmware update will soon be available on PC and Mac, given the release of the software EULA then promptly removed by Sony. The EULA clearly refers to the legal directives for which we cannot know more. Knowing Sony, however, the announcement could come at any time.

Source: ResetEra