The DualSense of PS5, precisely in the special coloring Midnight Black, is currently available on Amazon at a slightly discounted price. Precisely, the PlayStation 5 controller is available at the figure of 62.66 euros, instead of the classic 69.99 euros. In addition, the color model is also available Cosmic Red, at the price of 72.99 euros instead of 74.99 euros.

You can find both models of the DualSense in a special color on Amazon at this address.

Recall that these versions of the PS5 DualSense are different only for the color. This is an official Sony PlayStation model that abandons the two-tone black-white format of the original: the functions are exactly the same.

The DualSense offers various functions unique like the haptic feedback, which offers vibrations of a higher level than the old DualShock. In addition, it offers adaptive triggers programmable by developers: L2 and R2 resist pressure in a variable manner depending on the actions performed in the game, so as to return different sensations and allow more inputs with a single button.

L’offer It’s minimal, of course, but PS5’s two DualSense models have only recently been made available and we’re sure many enthusiasts don’t want to miss the chance to get one before they’re sold out.

