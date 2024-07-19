If you want to play multiplayer with your friends, you can’t miss today’s offer: Amazon Italy is offering the DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 to the all-time lowwith an excellent 29% discount compared to the suggested price from Sony. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 is available at only 49.90 eurosagainst the 69.99 euros of the list price. The product is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime subscription service for free delivery to your home.
DualSense: unprecedented immersion
The PlayStation 5’s DualSense is capable of delivering atotally immersive experiencethanks above all to the presence of the tactile feedback and of the adaptive triggerswhich can be easily experienced with some titles such as Astro’s Playroom and the future Astro Botdue out in September.
The presence of the is excellentBuilt-in speakeras well as the jack for inserting headphonesuseful for playing online with your friends. The ergonomics of this controller are really excellent, ensuring the right comfort for every player. Good battery life, allowing you to play for hours and hours without necessarily having to recharge it.
#DualSense #PlayStation #Controller #AllTime #Amazon
Leave a Reply