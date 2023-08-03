Amazon Italy offers us today a discount for the PS5 DualSense controller in Midnight Black color (i.e. black). The reported discount is 18%, or € 12.34 and comes after months of a fixed price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price for the DualSense Midnight Black controller it is €69.99. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the controller has been at a fixed price for months and this figure is the best in recent times. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This PS5 DualSense controller differs from the one included with the console only in color. There are no additional features. In other words, it offers haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as an integrated microphone, touchpad and all the classic features of a PlayStation controller. We remind you that it can also be used with PC. The charging cable is not included in the package (a normal USB-C is enough).