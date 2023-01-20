The DualSense Edge is about to arrive and you will surely be curious to know what you will find in the packaging. So you don’t have to miss ours unboxing videoscreated by Pierpaolo Greco.

The DualSense Edge is Sony’s professional controller for PS5 which will be available on the market from January 26, 2023 to price recommended price of €239.99. This is a very expensive item, which we will discuss extensively in the review that we will publish on January 23, 2023.

The video starts with Pierpaolo wearing black rubber gloves, the ones he bought to try and eliminate Pianesani. Then we see him opening the box with grit professionalism, with the cup of water for ablutions in the background.

Extracted the manual and the controller case from the packaging. he finally gets to the object of desire, which he shows from all angles. Then move on to showing the individual components, including extras.

In short, a complete picture is provided of what is contained in the package and of the various external features. But is it worth buying? To find out, you just have to wait for our review.