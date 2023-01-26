One of the various advantages of PS5 is the DualSense, a controller that offers a series of unique functions such as haptic vibration and adaptive triggers. From today, Sony also offers a “Pro” model of the controller, known as DualSense Edge. Among the various novelties, however, there seems to be a negative one: the battery is smaller compared to the basic model.

The information comes from a new Budd’s Controllers videowhich aired via Twitch. In the technical analysis of the controller, which is disassembled live, the fact is also shown that DualSense Edge mounts one 1,050mAh battery. For comparison, note that the base controller features a 1,560mAh battery, while the PS4 DualShock 4 used a 1,000mAh battery.

Obviously one smaller battery does not automatically mean a shorter duration, as it all depends on the use of the device, but DualSense Edge offers even more functions than the basic model, so certainly the longevity of a single charge does not increase. Also in our review we had reported how the duration of the controller is a few hours less.

In an earlier statement, Sony had suggested that the battery life would have been “moderately inferior”, as the company had preferred to “pack more functions within the same form factor and ergonomic design” of the original pad.

It is therefore credible that Sony has preferred to opt for a smaller battery in order to make room for the new buttons and other functions, such as the removable analogs. Do you think it was the right choice?