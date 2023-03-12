DualSense, the Sony controller that debuted in 2020 with the PS5, showed a new approach from the company in terms of ergonomics, functions and build quality. It is therefore not surprising that Sony has decided to go one step further and launch the deluxe version of DualSense, designed to adapt to the needs of professional, competitive players or players simply looking for the most customizable peripheral currently available on the market for PlayStation 5 (but it is also compatible with PC). Priced at 240 euros, DualSense Edge has a rich package: the controller is kept in its original case, which also contains an almost 3-metre-long fabric cable, a cable clamp for playing in connected mode without accidental tearing, two pairs of replacement sticks (with raised and lowered profile) in addition to those already mounted, two pairs of interchangeable rear keys in metal. The analog modules of the spare sticks are sold separately, at about 25 euros each.

Once you grab the controller, it turns out that it is very different from the classic DualSense: first of all, it weighs 329 grams against the latter’s 289. The structure is much more solid and even the grip, entrusted to a rubberized plastic, is greater than in the past. There are four extra keys in all: the two on the back, which can be dome-shaped or lever-shaped and fit together with a quick magnet system, and those immediately below the analog sticks, which are used to change presets and profiles in real time that can be registered, up to a maximum of four to be assigned to the shortcut. In fact, the controller can be customized down to the smallest detail: not only can the keys be remapped, but you can also choose the dead zone and the activation times of the analog commands, both the levers and the backbones. The stroke of the latter can also be decided, using two switches on the back. The controller stores four presets locally, which can then be used on any PS5 or PC to which you connect, and are recalled by pressing the buttons below the analogs together with the buttons on the right.

The whole experience linked to DualSense Edge is regulated through the PS5 software, which allows you to dedicate yourself to the calibration of every minimum detail of the commands. The menu also gives some advice on which option is better for example for a first person game or an online shooter. You can also select which alerts DualSense Edge will be allowed to send, for example to notify you of a profile change. Finally, the autonomy of the controller when fully charged is about six hours. With such a price, which is still expensive, DualSense Edge offers a lot, but not for everyone. The controller covers a niche demand in the market, that of professional gamers. But due to cost disproportionate to their needs it cuts off everyone else. However, for ergonomics and hardware and software functions, it is the best console controller currently on the market.