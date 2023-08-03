He DualSense Edgethe answer of PlayStation to control Xbox Elite and to Pro of Nintendo, is the best-selling accessory in the United States during the month of June. In fact, the first four positions are occupied by different configurations of the DualSenseaccording to leading industry analyst and entertainment software expert Mat Piscatella of NPD Group.

This, let’s face it, is somewhat surprising. According to our own surveys, loyal fans of PlayStation they didn’t seem particularly enthusiastic about this piece of premium tech, citing the device’s relatively limited battery life and steep price tag as common complaints.

In fact, of the 1,633 top gamers who participated in a survey on a site geared toward gaming enthusiasts, PlayStation an overwhelming 64% said they had no interest in control DualSense Edge. It is important to note that this information is for June 2023 only and is based on sales in dollars, which means that approximately four controls would need to be sold. DualSense regular to equal the amount of just one DualSense Edge. However, the point is clear; despite the premium price and limited battery life, people are clearly buying this accessory.

Via: PushSquare

Editor’s note: How cool! At last a premium control for the PlayStation…it just lacks the ability to use rechargeable batteries that do have a decent life. sorry fans of sony, You. make fun of that checks Xbox use “normal” batteries but the duration of external rechargeable batteries is much longer than that of any control PlayStationin addition to offering the possibility of placing a fully charged pair in which you charge the exhausted batteries.