Playstation 5 is enriched with a new firmware update and this time it seems to be no small thing. The version 22.02-06.50.00 Weighs 1GB and contains two patches for the console. The first will allow the new DualSense Edge wireless controller to connect with the PlayStation 5 while the second has the sole objective of improving the performance of the system software.

Back to talking about the new controller DualSense Edgewill be released on the market January 26th offering to all players Playstation a completely different experience from what they have been used to so far. From the analogues to the function of the keys, every little control element can be perfectly modified by those who use it, giving the player total command over his gaming experience. From the moment the console is updated, the DualSense Edge will be perfectly usable with your PlayStation 5.

What can I say, although considered a premium experience, this new possibility offered by sony to their players is certainly a huge step forward for the gaming industry that no enthusiast can afford to miss. Less than a month after the release of the controller we can say that we can’t wait for the opportunity to get our hands on it to experience the video game as we probably never did.