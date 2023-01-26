THE official controllers of the main consoles, especially in recent years, have stood out for their innovation, quality, but also for the numerous alternate versionsthe result of Chinese companies for the most part, also of quality, often even higher than the original ones.

Among these companies we have GuliKitwhich has announced that it is working on a new product that is very useful for controller owners PS5 Edge.

The analogs of DualSense Edge end up irreparably suffering damage due to wear and tear but, as revealed by a Tweets, GuliKit he would be working on the creation of his own analog to replace the damaged ones, also making sure that they last as long as possible.

The company is already known for making replacement analogs for i Nintendo Switch Joy-Consubject to the annoying phenomenon of drifting (ie the decentralization of the analog in a state of no contact, which unbalances the actions by the player).

Unknown is the date of placing on the market of this product and its price: i official replacement parts of PlayStation are around 20 euros each, while the official DualSense Edge it costs 210 euros, and is considered a controller “luxury” for trigger management and the presence of functional rear buttons.

Such analogs should also nullify the effect of the already mentioned driftingpresent (albeit in minor cases) also on other controllers in addition to the Nintendo ones.