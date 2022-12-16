The PlayStation Italia YouTube channel has published a trailer dedicated to DualSense Edge, the new wireless controller for PS5 featuring high performance and great customization to satisfy the tastes of the most demanding and competitive players. The video presents precisely the salient features of the controller and you can view it in the player just below.

In addition to the video, we also remember, in text form, the details of the DualSense Edge for PS5. It is a highly customizable controller with important exclusive features, absent in the standard version. Consequently, the price also differs greatly: 239.99 euroswhich makes it a pad designed for the most demanding players.

Among the highlights of the DualSense Edge we find two additional keys in the back, the ability to remap or disable specific keys, change the sensitivity of the analog sticks and travel of the triggers, as well as save more than one profile and switch between them quickly. Shape and size, on the other hand, remain similar to those of the standard DualSense, as well as support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

It can be customized with three sets of caps for replaceable thumbsticks and two sets of interchangeable rear keys, included in the package. Also included in the price is a carrying case and a braided USB cable, which can be inserted into the appropriate connector housing so that it can remain firmly connected to the pad.

We also remember the package contents:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 standard caps

2 high dome caps

2 low dome caps

2 half dome back keys

2 back buttons toggle

Connector housing

Transport case

The PS5 DualSense Edge will be available in stores from January 26, 2023. Replaceable analog stick modules will also be available on the same day, sold separately for €24.99.