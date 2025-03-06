Some Indo -European languages ​​morphologically differently grammatical numbers: singular / dual / plural. Dual morpheme applied to names normally referred to symmetrical realities (Ears, eyes, wings, arms…) either to beings linked by a special binary relationship. In Latin, the dual survived in some … pronouns (NEUTER ‘Neither of them’, uter ‘Which of the two?’ and Ambo ‘both’).

In Spanish there are no morphological duals, but lexical. They are binary collective, names that They designate a set of two realities homologous or complementary (A + B). Admit substitution for both either bothjoint denial neitheror the question Which of the two?

There are names that are dual in singular (marriage, couple, duo, duet): In a marriage both must be respected; In this duo, which of the two sings? In plural, they indicate pairs congregation: several marriages, Some couples: (A + B) + (A + B) …

Are not dual nouns that designate double objects, realities formed by Two symmetrical parts, but not autonomous: Noses, tenazes, glasses, scissors, pants … When they refer to a single object, they admit unit numeral (glasses, pants), do not combine with both (*Both tongs) and usually admit singular (nose, pants, scissors…).

EITHER ENTRAMBOS so dear to the lovers of the funnel law: «Mine, mine; And yours, from entrambos »

There are also names that They are dual in plural:Twins, twins, eyes, feet, lungs, shoes…, (one of the two twins, both eyes…). This group includes family duals (Parents, sponsors, grandparents) or dignity (REYES, DUQUES, CONDES…).

The curious thing about these plurals is that They admit four interpretations:

―Parl of male (a + a + a …): The Visigoth kings (only men)

―Pareual dual (A + B): Los Reyes Isabel and Fernando

―Paropro (A +B) +(A +B)… The kings (= real couples)

―Ell (A + A + B + A…). The Bourbon kings (Monarchs of one or another genre)

With parents, sponsors, uncles and grandparents The same thing happens. The dual parents it’s a couple collective that includes the two members (Sex is not relevant today). In fact, they behave as such: Both parents, which of the two grandparents?, One of my godparents.

There are morphological derivatives, formed by the presence of some prefix or compositional element: Bifronte, binary, bicephal, bisexual …; Dígra, dilemma …; Ambidiestro, ambiguous, amphibologyto… EITHER ENTRAMBOSso dear to the lovers of the funnel law: «Mine, mine; and yours, of entrambos ».