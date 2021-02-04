The dual SIM is an interesting function for the user or professional who needs to use two different mobile phone numbers in one device. Instead of buying, maintaining and transporting two terminals, the use of the dual SIM allows the same function with the convenience and savings of handling a single smartphone.

The SIM cards (Subscriber Identification Module) are mandatory to access GSM mobile networks, the most used, and are delivered by providers when we contract one of their services. They use a lightweight operating system customized by the manufacturers themselves or based on Java and their main objective is to store specific information about the network used to authenticate and identify subscribers there. They also have some other functions such as the list of contacts or numbers and the most advanced support near field contact technology, NFC.

These cards are removable, can be removed and put on the mobile (they are removable) and are available in four sizes, from the largest original SIM to the rest of the available formats, mini, micro and nano, the smallest.

In the short term they will be replaced by the new eSIMs, the new generation virtual SIMs that have a much higher potential and relevant advantages, including greater ease in obtaining the dual SIM functions that we are discussing since they will be able to use multiple phone numbers and services. and from several operators.

Dual SIM, uses and types

Being able to use two different telephone numbers in a single terminal is the clearest type of use for dual SIM. Another advantage is that two mobile service providers can be used simultaneously if the phone is not locked on a specific network and thereby achieve greater mobile coverage.

Another example of use can be found in some markets, especially emerging ones, to separate voice and data rates. In some regions there are mobile operators that offer good deals for voice, but not for data, or vice versa. In this context and with a dual SIM you can lower the total monthly rate.

If you travel abroad and you are still charged for roaming, using a SIM card in your home country and taking advantage of the second slot for a SIM card specifically purchased in the country you are traveling to, will provide coverage advantages and / or better prices.

Not all dual SIMs are the same because there are different implementations that you have to know about. Basically these three:

– Dual SIM Single Standby (Passive). It is the worst case of application of this technology, although it is no longer used in modern smartphones. A passive dual SIM is capable of using two different SIM cards, but only one of them can be active at any one time. To use the second SIM card it is necessary to activate it manually and the first one is deactivated in this case.

– Dual SIM Dual Active. The two SIMs are permanently active so it allows you to make and receive phone calls, messages or use of data from the two cards interchangeably. If you are making a call with the first and you receive another in the second, you will receive a notification about it. The disadvantage of this type is that they have two radio transceivers, one for each SIM card. They consume more battery and are more expensive, so they are often difficult to find.

– Dual SIM Dual Standby. It is a hybrid of the previous ones. You have two active SIM cards but they both use the same radio transceiver. You can make and receive calls on either of them, but once you activate one, the other will become inactive. This limitation is only for 2G networks, not for 3G and 4G. It is the most widespread type and the one you will normally find in a modern consumer smartphone. The technology is less expensive and consumption less than the previous one.

The use of dual SIM has some limitations and drawbacks. Support for two cards requires more powerful processors and therefore not all offer a 4G + 4G scenario and tend to use 4G implementations for data and 2G / 3G for voice. There are also limitations with 5G and, for example, if you use Apple’s iPhone 12 in dual SIM, you will not access 5G for technical reasons. Apple promised a software update to solve a problem that comes from Qualcomm’s modem.

Another aspect to consider is that the second card of the Dual SIM Dual Standby types generally use the same slot as the microSD cards and in some mobiles these cards are essential to increase the storage capacity. Not all, because there are models with dual SIM and additional microSD.

Availability of dual SIM mobiles

Chinese manufacturers that work with Android are the ones that offer the most and on smartphones of all ranges in price and performance. Some models are built directly with dual SIM while others are specific variants of the general models. It is simply a matter of reviewing its specifications because there is a lot to choose from.

For users who prefer iOS there is also offer. Although Apple had traditionally rejected this feature, the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR generation were the first to offer dual SIM and the latest iPhone 12 models offer it using a standard nano-SIM and a non-removable eSIM together.

If you are looking for these types of configurations, previously review the specifications of the terminals and the type of implementation because it may vary. That said, dual SIM is very useful in some scenarios.