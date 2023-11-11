Dua Lipa’s return could not have been more triumphant. After weeks of offering clues to her fans about the first single from her highly anticipated third album, the Albanian-born singer has finally released ‘Houdini’: three minutes of pure pop that acted like a slap in the face to those who didn’t believe. that he was capable of renewing the vows of Future Nostalgiathe album that established her as a global diva in the year of confinement.

The video clip for the song, which has achieved sixteen million views in less than 24 hours, shows the singer dancing a choreography with a group of dancers in front of a gym mirror, in a clear tribute to the Hung Up by Madonna. However, the most commented reasonable similarities have been those that certain approaches of the audiovisual piece (produced by her boyfriend, the Frenchman Romain Gavras and directed by the advertising creative Manu Cossu) keep with Chicken Teriyaki, by Rosalía. On the one hand, the artist has dyed her hair colored cherry coke that the Catalan singer chose for the launch of Motomami and has made it an emblem of its own launch. On the other hand, some frames of the video clip are an absolute carbon copy of the one created by Tanu Muino and Canada for Rosalía.

Lipa, who has become a fashion icon with the help of her stylist, the Italian Lorenzo Possoco, and who confirmed this status this year by creating her own collection in collaboration with Versace, returns to her stylistic origins in this first installment of her new job and recovers what was a classic in her wardrobe in the beginning: the sweatpants with a party top. The pants that she has chosen on this occasion are a creation of the British Martine Rose, who specializes in trendy leisurewear male. Meanwhile, the top, a fishnet corset with trompe-l’oeil flesh-colored fabric that gives the sensation of nudity, is a design by the Australian brand Dion Lee, known for its surreal mixes of sports elements and corsetry. Finally, the artist dances on Puma sneakers.

Dua Lipa herself has explained that the song is a kind of hymn to singleness and that the term Houdini refers to the freedom to appear and disappear when there is no commitment to anyone. “It explores the idea of ​​not knowing if someone is worth my time or I will eventually disappear. “You never know how a flirtation is going to end and that is the beauty of letting yourself go.”