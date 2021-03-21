Dua Lipa had a bad time in Mexico City On the night of Saturday March 20, when he was leaving to take some photographs in the Acme Room and the Prim Public Project. During the session, the interpreter of “Don’t start now” shared some images through her social networks and fans they started arriving at the scene immediately.

When leaving the venue, Dua Lipa She ran into hundreds of her Mexican fans who were waiting to interact with her, however, the situation got out of control and the London star ended up leaving the place quite scared.

The images captured by those who witnessed the scene show the precise moment in which Dua Lipa she is pushed by a young woman who suddenly leaves the crowd, moments later it can be seen that some security agents manage to reduce her while the famous woman climbs into a white vehicle.

After the video went viral on social networks, many Mexican fans of the Grammy winner apologized with the hashtag #SorryDuaCdmx, other tweeters highlighted the little empathy that the woman who pushed her had and stressed that despite her fame, she is a person like any other and deserves respect.

“I am collapsing because it hurts me, which is one of the few times that she comes here and for them to scare her like that. God no! I promise that not all fans of Mexico are like that, we would all like to at least see you #SorryDuaCdmx, “wrote one of the artist’s followers.

Dua Lipa had already been in Mexico last January, when she generated a stir by vacationing on the beaches of Tulum, with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

