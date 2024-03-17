The famous British singer Dua Lipa visits Mexico City and they capture her on a walk with her boyfriend; Those who discover it take photos of it with it and images and videos of those moments circulate on social networks.

Dua Lipa She was seen walking through the streets of the Roma neighborhood, in Mexico City, very happy accompanied by her romantic partner and in the images that are circulating you can see how several people recognize her and they come up to greet her and take photos.

On this Saturday afternoon, photos and videos that many people upload to the Internet go viral and show how happy Dua Lipa is with her romantic partner, Callum Turner.

In the 'Dua Lipa México' account there is also proof of what was mentioned above and in a video you can see how an admirer of the singer Dua Lipa He approaches her to greet her and the singer of songs like 'One Kiss' and 'Levitating' kindly agrees.

Dua Lipa is dressed nicely. He wears black pants, a white shirt with suspenders and red hair. She smiles, she greets the people who intercept her and leaves very good memories with them.

The 'Lenchamania' page announces that Dua Lipa was at the 'Contramar' restaurant, located in the Roma Norte neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc delegation, but users also comment that they saw her entering the 'Constela Café'.

Dua Lipa has been to Mexico City on several occasions, as he has presented his concerts and also loves to 'tour' in it and on his social networks he has stated that he is fascinated by it.

Dua Lipa is 28 years old, She is also a songwriter, model and during 2017 she released her first album, which reached number 3 on the UK Albums Chart and released eight singles, including 'Be the One' and 'IDGAF'.

In the biography of Dua Lipa It is noted that she has won several awards thanks to her music, for example, in 2018 two Brits for British female solo artist and British breakthrough artist.

