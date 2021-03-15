Dua Lipa captivated by singing his famous theme “Levitating” at the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony, which took place this Sunday, March 14 from 7:00 pm (Peruvian time). On this occasion, the singer-songwriter dazzled those present and viewers with her high level of performance.

The British artist appeared on the stage of the Grammys wearing an elegant and extravagant fuchsia satin dress with baggy sleeves, as well as flowing hair and subtle makeup to match her outfit.

The charisma and energy of Dua Lipa in the Grammy 2021 they conquered the whole public, but especially Bad Bunny, who couldn’t help but move to the rhythm of “Levitating” with Jhay Cortez, with whom he performed the song “Dákiti” during the event. In this way, the ‘Bad Rabbit’ showed that he is one more fan of the young singer.

In her performance, Dua Lipa was accompanied by the American rapper DaBaby, who put an urban touch to the show.

This year, the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony was carried out taking into account all the necessary protocols to avoid possible coronavirus infections.

