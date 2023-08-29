Dua Lipa recently declared for the magazine Vogue in its French edition. In this exchange, the British singer said she was not currently interested in becoming a mother and indicated that there are more important priorities in her life.

“I don’t have anything planned, the only baby I’m thinking of is my new record. For me, when the time is right, I’ll know; But until then, I have other priorities. I want to continue making the most of my youth”, commented the 28-year-old artist.

These statements by the pop star are due to the fact that he is working on a new album that promises to break with the style that he had been presenting in his musical productions.

It is important to remember that his last recording work, ‘Future Nostalgia’ (2020), it is still gaining popularity, since it not only became one of the best-selling albums that year, but has remained relevant in the next three thanks to singles like ‘Levitating’.