Popular British singer and model Dua Lipa took part in a candid shoot to celebrate the launch of her own line of clothing, Dua For Pepe, designed for London-based brand Pepe Jeans. The publication appeared in its Instagram-account.

So, in the first black-and-white frame, a 25-year-old performer poses topless in jeans, standing sideways to the camera. At the same time, she covers her naked chest with her hands. In another photo, Lipa complemented her look with a striped crop top, and in the third, she was captured in a short black dress on a naked body made of shiny material. In the caption to the post, which received more than 2.5 million likes, the celebrity noted that she is proud of the release of the new collection.

Photo posted by @pepejeans

The author of the shooting was fashion photographer Chris Colls, whose work has repeatedly appeared on the covers of Vogue, as well as the pages of fashion magazines Elle and Instyle.

Fans appreciated the singer’s appearance in the comments. “Wow! You look amazing! “,” You are insanely beautiful “,” God, just look at this woman! “,” Perfect “,” I love you madly and I’m proud of you, “they said.

In October, Dua Lipa brought underwear back into fashion from underneath her lowered jeans. The paparazzi photographed a celebrity wearing a white Marc Jacobs T-shirt with neon inserts and described jeans with black panties sticking out from under them. It is noted that a similar outfit was popular in the 2000s.