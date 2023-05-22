Dua Lipa twenty-seven years old, he has just announced on his Instagram account when he is going to release the song Dance The Night from the movie Barbie what has more than one excited, because they already expected a new theme by the beautiful woman who always causes a stir.

In the video that Dua Lipa uploaded to her Instagram account, she can be seen with a very flirtatious outfit in the style Barbiewhere neon colors are part of the wardrobe of the most famous doll in the world, so she did not hesitate to use them for her video clip.

“Dance The Night will be released on Friday at midnight, so the countdown has already begun to wait for the theme, but that’s not all, because there are also many hypotheses that the same pop singer could appear in the film, although nothing has been confirmed.

“Congratulations Dua. Romain is such a talented person. All the videos and commercials he did are one of my favorites. He was the first to try something new and brave. Bravo! You guys look amazing together too. Long live love!” “I know you probably won’t read it, I just wanted to thank you for helping me so much in my day to day, you really are a great inspiration and a great motivation for me. I love you so much that I can’t wait to see you again soon,” the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Dua Lipa She has also caused a stir when she shows herself to be seen as daring with her swimsuits, unleashing total madness, as she is fascinated by showing that she has always taken care of her figure despite working too much.

