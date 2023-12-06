According to a rumor that surfaced online, Dua Lipa she would be single again. In fact, the famous singer and the French director Romain Gavras would have decided to put a definitive end to their love story. The reason? It seems that the artist is too tied to her work and her career. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Dua Lipa is one of singers most loved and popular in the world of music. Over the last few hours, the English artist of Albanian ethnicity has ended up at the center of the gossip and, this time, it was one who made her the protagonist of a gossip sensational indiscretion surfaced online about her love life.

In detail, a source close to Romain Gavras revealed that the latter and the singer would break up. The final decision would have been made by the 42-year-old director who defined his ex-girlfriend “a workaholic”. Therefore, the reason of the breakup would be found in the obsessive relationship of Dua Lipa with her career.

L’former couple she would separate before things got complicated. To spread theannouncement on social media there was a person very close to the French director:

They spent a beautiful summer together and were close, but when his career is involved he puts everything else aside. She has blinders on when it comes to her career and the couple ended the relationship before things turned sour.

In a moment of full success in her career, Dua Lipa seems to be excessively attached to hers Work. In light of this, the singer would not have time available to dedicate to feelings. These are the words which can be read in the note: