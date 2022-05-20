After Warner Bros. will display the first image of margot robbie What Barbielovers of the classic doll wanted to know more details about the film that will be released in 2023.

Although it was confirmed that Aqua’s iconic song “Barbie girl” will not be played in the live-action, the implementation of luxury actors in the cast kept expectations high.

First of all it was margot robbie like Barbie, then Ryan Gosling as Ken and now they are joined by the singer of “Levitating”, Dua Lipabut who will he play?

Margot Robbie will be Barbie in live-action movie from Warner Bros. Photo: composition/Warner Bros./Mattel

Dua Lipa joins the cast of “Barbie”

The Sun newspaper was in charge of breaking the news. assured that Dua Lipa already signed her contract to join what promises to be a box office success.

The singer who is now trying her hand at acting will be joined by Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, America Ferreira and Kate McKinnon.

To date, it is not known if he will participate as a cameo or have a character in the plot.

Dua Lipa is currently 26 years old. Photo: Instagram.

Dua Lipa in “Argylle”

Although the British singer of “Don’t start now” has not yet been seen in her role as an actress, it is known that she has recently been working on the film “Argyle”.

It is the adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Ellie Conway, which is produced by Apple and whose protagonist is Henry Cavill. Its premiere is scheduled for this year.

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill for “Argylle”. Photo: Apple

When does “Barbie” premiere?