Dua Lipa doesn't stop. Its start in 2024 has led to a succession of red carpets, thanks to her role in the film Argylle and the nominations in the different awards of the film awards season that the topic has brought about Dance the night away of the movie Barbie. Although her partner on that soundtrack Billie Eilish has swept the awards, Dua Lipa has enjoyed the presentations, left outfits to remember, from Versace to Schiaparelli, and shown that she is enjoying his good time. He started March wasting energy with a shocking performance at the Brit Awards, where he presented his single live Training Seasonand is scheduled to release his third studio album in May, Radical Optimism.

In between all the professional hustle and bustle, she also finds a way to combine her work commitments with her romantic relationship with the British actor Callum Turner. (The Masters of the Air, Fantastic Beasts), 34 years old. Her romance came to light in January, when she accompanied him to the miniseries' private party. The masters of the air held in Los Angeles. And now they have shown that, month after month, the relationship is consolidated: on March 24 they had dinner together at the Bistrot des Tournelles in Paris. The British singer, 28, had to travel to the French capital to fulfill a professional commitment with YSL Beauty, a company whose fragrance Libre has been an international ambassador since 2019 and of which, in addition, this year she has begun to be the global image. of the makeup division. The singer of Albanian origin attended the event with a look beauty in tones nude, her red hair and a simple but sophisticated style: light jeans, blazer and top black and gold earrings.

The event was held to present YSL Loveshine lipsticks in a pop-up near the Place de la République in Paris, attended by numerous celebrities close to the brand: Dua Lipa was photographed with the Japanese singer and actor Sho Hirano and with Danielle, from the South Korean group New Jeans, but Spanish celebrities also attended the event. like the singer Aitana and the actress Milena Smit. With that same style of jeans and blazerDua Lipa then went to a party at the Silence Cluba place conceived by director David Lynch in tribute to his film Mulholland Drive. At the exit, both she and Callum Turner were photographed. And this Parisian couple's getaway has been documented step by step by both the singer's fans and the paparazzi.

Being the subject of this monitoring has not prevented the couple from posing naturally. During their dinner at the Bistrot des Tournelles, to which Dua Lipa came dressed in red, they were able to relax while trying traditional French dishes in a very romantic setting: this small restaurant with wooden chairs and dim lighting located near the Place des Vosges, in the Marais neighborhood. On its Instagram account, the establishment highlights that its specialty is Beaujolais wines and that in 2023 they were recognized as the best bistro of the year awards Le Fooding.

During this getaway, the couple had no qualms about being seen and recorded, walking hand in hand and after their express visit to Paris they returned to London by train and were captured again by photographers upon their arrival at London's St Pancras station. , through which they walked like two more tourists. For the occasion they opted for looks coordinated style Matrix, she with a long coat and he with a jacket, in both cases made of leather. As a complement, the singer wore a Hermès Birkin bag, in the purest Jane Birkin style: open and full of things, with signs of a lot of use and some scarves decorating the handles. In fact, the American edition of Vogue wanted to see in them a 2024 version of the iconic couple formed by Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin.