Dua Lipa would have ended her two-year relationship with model Anwar Hadid, younger brother of Gigi Y Bella Hadid. According to a source close to the Hadids, the couple would have put their relationship on hiatus because they were estranged for a long time.

“Dua and Anwar are taking a break from their relationship and spending time apart. They are working things out right now, ”said the interviewee, who preferred not to give his name.

When did the separation rumors start?

The separation of the couple was first reported on the Deuxmoi portal. The post indicated that earlier this month, the Grammy winner and her model boyfriend were going through a crisis as they both traveled a lot and had to separate.

The outlet reported that the couple had not seen each other in nearly six weeks, as Lipa was in London and Los Angeles recording new music, and Hadid was in New York City.

Despite the fact that the issue has gone viral on networks, the representatives of Lipa and Anwar have not given any statement about it.

What did Dua Lipa say about her courtship with the model?

Although both have been quite careful with the details of their relationship, the interpreter of “Love again” was always open to talk about the love she had for the youngest of the Hadids. Remember that in January Dua commented that she felt very comfortable in her relationship with Hadid.

“I feel very comfortable in the relationship, more than in any other (relationship) I’ve had,” she told Rolling Stone.

In addition, in an interview with British Vogue, the singer said that the couple took great care of their privacy. This detail was vital so that both of them can have more peace of mind in their lives.

“We will only show you what we want you to see. It’s about finding the right balance between being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to give too much. I want to be able to be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions, “he said.