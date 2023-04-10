Du, a subsidiary of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, announced, for the fourth year in a row, its participation as a main partner in the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” To launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, embodies the UAE’s commitment to its humanitarian role and extending a helping hand to help various less fortunate communities around the world, as a support and aid for all.

Du’s partnership in the “Stopping a Billion Meals” campaign comes in the context of its commitment to support the humanitarian and charitable initiatives launched by the leadership of the UAE, and a translation of its social responsibility in facilitating the contribution to food-feeding campaigns during the holy month of Ramadan, which enhances the chances of success of these initiatives in alleviating suffering. tens of millions and providing food security for the neediest segments, especially in countries facing crises and natural disasters.

(Achieving campaign goals)

Fahd Al-Hassawi, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), said: The campaign (Endowment of a Billion Meals) launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an inspiring initiative to help the poor and needy in the world by launching the largest endowment fund to feed food in a sustainable manner, which He confirms that the UAE has a long-term vision for charitable and humanitarian work, adopting institutional work and mobilizing all societal efforts to achieve its goals and provide food support to everyone who deserves it.

He added: We are honored to be a major partner in the campaign (Stopping a Billion Meals), and to contribute to achieving its goals, by harnessing the capabilities and digital solutions that Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company possesses, to enable members of our society to support the endowment fund to feed food in the easiest and fastest way, and to introduce the campaign and motivate everyone. During the holy month of Ramadan, for contributing to the endowment, and we are pleased to support the efforts of the UAE to provide food in a sustainable manner and protect millions of people from the threat of hunger.

(Supporting the community movement)

Du plays an important role in supporting the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign and making it known on a large scale through changing the name of the network, social media campaigns, and promotions via SMS messages during the holy month of Ramadan. It also receives contributions and donations through designated numbers. In addition to the company allocating distinguished numbers in the “Platinum” category to be displayed in the “Most Noble Number” auction to support the comprehensive societal movement brought about by the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign.

Du’s partnership in the “endowment of one billion meals” is a continuation of its role in supporting the previous feeding campaigns in the holy month of Ramadan, as it contributed to the success of the “10 million meals” campaigns in 2020, “100 million meals” in 2021 and the “billion meals” campaign in 2022. .

(compete to bid)

The “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign has been popular since its launch in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, and it continues to receive contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals through 5 main channels, the website dedicated to the campaign www.1billionmeals.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives the contributions of shareholders in the campaign. Endowment through the toll-free number 8009999. Contributors can also participate in the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign by bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802 in Emirates NBD Bank in UAE dirhams.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign also provides an option to donate via text messages if you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription. You can send a text message with the word “meal” or “meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat from &e” network, and those wishing to contribute to the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign can also participate through the “DubaiNow” application, under the “Donations” category.