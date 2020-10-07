Highlights: DU administration says result will be improved after 20 days

Name, college, course, roll number, mobile number, email will have to be provided in the app

A copy of that email will also have to be sent containing the details of the answer sheet scan.

Special Correspondent, New Delhi

Results of Open Book Examination of Delhi University have started coming. It started with a few postgraduate courses. DU’s examination branch has said that if there is a flaw in the results of the undergraduate and postgraduate final year / semester students, they can fill the form for improvement. The form will have to be submitted within 10 days of the result and after 20 days, the new result will be issued with the correction.

The online open book exam held in the first phase by the examination branch was completed on 31 August. At the same time, both the offline and online modes of the second phase started from 14 September till 3 October. For the first phase results, the High Court had asked DU to release the results by the first week of October. Assuming this, the DU Examination Branch has released some results. The branch says that if there is any problem in the result, then the form can be filled for correction. The DU administration has issued its guidelines. The branch has said that students whose results have not been announced or they have been shown absent in a paper, they can give applications for improvement, in which their name, college, course, roll number, mobile number, email ID, etc. Be aware of

The student will also have to send a copy of the email, in which the date of sending the scanned image of the answer sheet is written. This form and copy will have to be submitted within 10 days of the result. Students will have to get this application forward from the college principal / department head. On working day from 10 am to 1 am on North Campus and South Campus, students will have to go and submit this application themselves. Dean Examination says that the examination branch will take 20 days to clear up the mess, so students should be patient and see their results in the university website only 20 days after submitting the application.

It was a big challenge for DU to check the answer sheet of the first phase exam as many students had taken the answers sheet examination branch from many medium. The students said that this was done due to delay or disturbance in uploading the answer sheet in DU website. Apart from this, for the first time the Open Book exam has taken place, so many students have sent four-five places through the answer sheet DU portal, central email, nodal officer, colleges. This also led to duplication, along with many students complained about not fully uploading their answer sheets. In such a situation, the chances of disturbances in the result have also increased.