Delhi University has announced the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses. LSR College has 100 percent cut-offs for three Honors courses.

According to DU officials, for the admission of more than 66,263 seats, Delhi University will be issued five cutoff list and a special list. DU Cut off List 2020 will be released for 64 colleges of Delhi University.

Let us tell you that the admission through the first cut off list in Delhi University is to be started from October 12, 2020. Admission from the first cut off will be taken till 14 October 2020. At the same time, the last date for depositing fees for this is 16 October 2020. Important dates are as follows.

Delhi University releases its first cut off list for merit-based undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/93aoyJw7KC – ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

UG Merit List Based Admission: Important The dates

