While regional and international attention has been directed to the UAE since the beginning of the current month of Ramadan to follow up on the developments of the “One Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, organized by the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, which has achieved exceptional success since the first days of its launch, continuing to gain comprehensive support from In the various sectors, du, a subsidiary of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, committed one million dirhams to participate in humanitarian work and provide food support to the most needy around the world through the “billion meals”.

While the initiative seeks to feed the needy and the less fortunate in poor communities in 50 countries, du’s contribution is a qualitative support in addition to the donations of individuals and institutions from various sectors interested in charitable work, and attaches importance to providing food security for the hungry and malnourished because of their difficult social and humanitarian conditions. .

It should be noted that this broad participation of donors supports the endeavors to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the year 2030, including the goal of ending hunger in the world.

The amount donated by du will be used to provide the necessary food ingredients that meet the needs of the poor in low-income communities targeted by the initiative, especially vulnerable groups such as children, refugees and those affected by crises and disasters.

An enduring commitment to expanding humanitarian action

The CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) Fahad Al-Hasawy, the company’s constant readiness to contribute to charitable and humanitarian work, said: “We pledge the generosity of the country’s leadership and its commitment to sustaining and expanding the scope of humanitarian work through pioneering local, regional and global initiatives. In addition, the “Billion Meals” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to charitable campaigns that provide an opportunity for various segments of society and its institutions to express their commitment to those in dire need of help and support.We at du put social responsibility at the top of the company’s priorities, in line with the state’s vision and efforts to provide relief the needy in the world.

The amount donated by du is in addition to the contributions of a long list of individuals, institutions, business sectors, charitable and humanitarian organizations, who came to support the initiative, enhancing the UAE’s global position as an active contributor to facing challenges that threaten humanity at various levels.

Donation Mechanisms

The “Billion Meals” initiative receives donations through four approved channels, which are the website www.1billionmeals.ae And the bank transfer of the “One Billion Meals” initiative account to the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams. If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a text message with the word “Meal” or “Meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat” network within the country. Donations can also be made by contacting the “Billion Meals” initiative call center at 8009999.



