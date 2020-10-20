New Delhi More than 9700 students applied for admission in Delhi University (DU) on Monday, the first day of the second cut off list. A senior DU official said, “A total of 9785 students had applied today. Admission of 2580 has been approved so far.” More than two thousand students have deposited the fees. “

The second cut off list was released by Delhi University on Saturday. Admissions to many courses are being closed and there has been a slight drop in marks for admission to some courses. DU released the first cut-off list on 10 October. About 50 percent seats have been filled under the first cut off list. The university has 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses.

Under the second cut-off, the admission process started at 10 am on Monday and will run till October 21. This year due to the corona virus epidemic, the admission process is going completely online.

Explain that Delhi University’s School of Open Learning has been approved for admission in the new semester. University of Delhi is starting the process of online admission. SOL’s Special Work Officer Prof. Umashankar Pandey says that the students have been waiting for a long time to start the admission process in SOL. They used to ask questions related to this on the helpline of SOL for a long time.

Read also:

Story of popularity of Guerrilla IAS Deepak Rawat featured on Social Media. Ghanti Bajao

Bihar Polls: LJP MP Mehboob Ali Kaiser will be seen campaigning against son, know what is the whole matter?