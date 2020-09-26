University of Delhi (DU) has released the program for admission in the academic session 2020-21. Under this, DU will release the first cutoff on October 12 for admission to undergraduate courses. Based on this, students will be able to enroll in colleges from October 12 to 14. At the same time, you will be able to deposit the fees by 16 October.

DU will issue a total of 6 cutoffs for undergraduate courses

DU will issue the total cutoff for admission to undergraduate courses. In which 5 cutoffs will be released for general and 1 cutoff for special campaign. According to information from DU, the second cutoff will be released on October 19. On the basis of which you will be able to take admission from October 19 to 21. So the fee can be deposited there till October 23. Similarly, the third cutoff will be released on 26 October. On the basis of this, you will be able to enroll on 26 to 28. So the fee can be deposited there till October 30. While the fourth cutoff will be released on November 2, depending on the admission process will run from November 2 to 4, the fee can be deposited by November 6. Similarly, the fifth cut-off will be released on November 9, on the basis of which admission can be made from November 9 to 11 and fees can be deposited from November 18 to November 18. At the same time special cut-off will be done on November 18 under the special campaign, on the basis of which admissions will be made from November 18 to November 20.

DU Cut Off 2020: St. Stephen’s College Releases First Cutoff List, Economics Cutoff 99.25 Percent

DU will start the session from November 18

Under the program released by DU, a new academic session will start from November 18 for undergraduate courses. However, if the seats remain vacant in colleges even after the 6th cutoff, then additional cutoff may be considered.

Admission in undergraduate entrance examination based courses from October 19

DU has released the cutoff program for admission to merit based courses as well as the program for admission to undergraduate entrance examination based courses. Under which the admission process for the entrance examination courses will start from October 19. Admission will be based on the first merit list from October 19 to 21. While on the basis of the second and third merit list, the admission process will be held from October 26 to 28 and November 2 to 4 respectively.

Admission to Masters courses from 26 October

DU will start the process from October 26 for admission to postgraduate courses. Under which, on the basis of the first merit list, 26 to 28 October, on the second and third merit list will conduct the admission from November 2 to 4 and 9 to 11 respectively.