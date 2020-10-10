Aryabhatta College cutoff
In Aryabhatta College, the cutoff of BA Honors Economics in General category is 98%, BA Honors Hindi is 93%. See full cutoff below –
Ramanujan College Cutoff
Ramanujan College affiliated to University of Delhi (DU) has released the first cutoff on Saturday for admission in undergraduate courses from academic session 2020-21. Ramanujan College has released the highest cutoff of 97 percent for admission to BA Honors Economics and BA Honors Statistics courses. Which are for general class students. Similarly, cut-off of 83 percent has been issued for students of general category.
Click here to see full cutoff of Ramanujan College
Kirodimal College Cutoff (For General Category)
Kirodimal College Cutoff
1. History: 97.25%
2. Mathematics: 97%
3. BCom (Hons): 98.75%
4. Physics: 97.66%
5. Economics: 98.5%
6. Chemistry: 97%
7. English: 97.5%
8. BCom: 98%
To see full cutoff of Kirori Mal College go to kmcollege.ac.in or click here.
DU admission process from October 12
The process of admission in Delhi University colleges will start from October 12. It will be from online mode.
Total seats in DU
According to DU officials, Delhi University will be issued five cutoff lists and a special list for admission to more than 66,263 seats. DU cut off list 2020 will be released for 64 colleges of Delhi University.
