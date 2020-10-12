Due to the situation arising out of Kovid-19, DU has prohibited any student or guardian from coming to college or DU in online admission for graduation. If any student has any kind of problem, then he / she can visit DU website www.du.ac.in But can fill and mail the given complaint letter. DU has given the draft form for complaint and information related to admission on its website. Which has two types of form. If the student needs any kind of information related to admission, then he will fill the information form, in which he will have to fill the name, surname, type of information and what information he needs.

The complaint will be sent in the second form, in which the student has to write his name, surname, gender, mailID, contact, application number, type of complaint and what is the complaint.

For this, students can see related links.

Format for admission-related complainthttp://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/Query_Grievance_Form.pdf

– For admission related information – [email protected]

For admission related complaint- [email protected]

Take online admission in this way-

These steps are important for online admission