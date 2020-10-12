Due to the situation arising out of Kovid-19, DU has prohibited any student or guardian from coming to college or DU in online admission for graduation. If any student has any kind of problem, then he / she can visit DU website www.du.ac.in But can fill and mail the given complaint letter. DU has given the draft form for complaint and information related to admission on its website. Which has two types of form. If the student needs any kind of information related to admission, then he will fill the information form, in which he will have to fill the name, surname, type of information and what information he needs.
The complaint will be sent in the second form, in which the student has to write his name, surname, gender, mailID, contact, application number, type of complaint and what is the complaint.
For this, students can see related links.
Format for admission-related complainthttp://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/Query_Grievance_Form.pdf
– For admission related information – [email protected]
For admission related complaint- [email protected]
Take online admission in this way-
These steps are important for online admission
- Applications can be applied from online portal from 10 am
- -The student has to open the portal from where he applied for admission.
- -Where he will have complete knowledge of the first cutoff and his application
- -Students will choose courses and colleges after seeing their cutoff here
- -When you choose the college and course, you will have to provide reference number.
- -When you select all, the concerned college will get this information.
- – If there is any problem in your application or certificate, then the college will contact you through the mail.
- -If the form you have uploaded is satisfactory and confirmed, then the principal will approve your application after examining it.
- -After approving, the link to deposit the fee will come from the concerned college.
- -Your admission will be valid only after confirmation of submission of fees.
- -If the student wants to get admission from one college to another college, then after admission, he has to choose another college and in such a situation, when he is confirmed for admission in another college, then he will have to cancel the first admission. The fee prescribed by DU will be deducted for this. This amount is one thousand rupees.
